"The Road to Success": Sonia Urtsian

Born and raised in France, director and author Sonia Urtsian is a descendant of a family of Armenian Genocide survivors. When she was a child, she would listen to her grandmother’s stories about everything that happened to her family and the Armenian nation in 1915. Bearing the heavy burden throughout her life, only after she wrote those stories down on paper and directed a play based on those stories did Sonia feel at ease. Sonia wrote and stars in the mono play “The Promise of the Number”.

After receiving positive feedback in France, this year, Sonia also presented the play in Armenia. She shared her story once again and especially for Armenian News-NEWS.am under the heading “The Road to Success”.