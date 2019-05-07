News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Yerevan to host premiere of Il viaggio a Reims by Gioachino Rossini
Yerevan to host premiere of Il viaggio a Reims by Gioachino Rossini
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

The Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan will host on May 29 the premiere Il viaggio a Reims by Gioachino Rossini, Germany based Armenian opera singer Mkrtich Babajanyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, Il viaggio a Reims is a huge success in Europe, and the premiere will be a big event for Armenia.

“A total of 19 soloists are participating, as well as artists of the youth opera project," the singer added. He recalled that the opera was written based on the novel by Madame de Stael “Corinne, or, Italy”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos