Yerevan to host premiere of Il viaggio a Reims by Gioachino Rossini

The Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan will host on May 29 the premiere Il viaggio a Reims by Gioachino Rossini, Germany based Armenian opera singer Mkrtich Babajanyan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, Il viaggio a Reims is a huge success in Europe, and the premiere will be a big event for Armenia.
“A total of 19 soloists are participating, as well as artists of the youth opera project," the singer added. He recalled that the opera was written based on the novel by Madame de Stael “Corinne, or, Italy”