State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting

YEREVAN. – Relationship between the states are assessed not by visits, but the content of talks, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent told reporters in Yerevan.
He was asked about the lack of progress in Armenia-US relations and possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.
Kent recalled that a wide range of issues were discussed during today’s meetings with PM and the Cabinet, and the sides started with discussion of the matters of justice and fight against corruption.
Ecology, protection of species, water resources were also discussed, he said.
However, Kent gave no reply to the question about possibility of holding Trump-Pashinyan meeting.