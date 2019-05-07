News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting
State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Relationship between the states are assessed not by visits, but the content of talks, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent told reporters in Yerevan.

He was asked about the lack of progress in Armenia-US relations and possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Kent recalled that a wide range of issues were discussed during today’s meetings with PM and the Cabinet, and the sides started with discussion of the matters of justice and fight against corruption.

Ecology, protection of species, water resources were also discussed, he said.

However, Kent gave no reply to the question about possibility of holding Trump-Pashinyan meeting.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
George Kent says he has nothing to say on American arms supplies to Armenia
George Kent was asked to comment on the matter…
 Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale
The parties also touched upon the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held in Armenia...
 Armenia-US strategic dialogue meeting kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM irritates Americans
They are going to counter him by making a unique “chess knight’s move”…
 Armenia PM receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary-led delegation
The Prime Minister and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary also exchanged views on...
 Armenia Defense Minister, US official discuss defense cooperation
Issues on regional security were also discussed during the meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos