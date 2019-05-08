News
Russia MFA: Moscow informs OSCE Secretary General on results of Armenia, Azerbaijan FM’s meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Taking into account Russia's co-chairmanship in the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian side fully informed the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger about the meeting of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in mid-April and their joint statement, TASS reported quoting the spokesperson for Russian MFA Maria Zakharova.

According to the results of the Moscow meeting, the interest of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the prospects of establishing cooperation in the humanitarian field was recorded, she noted.

She also noted the steps to further stabilize the situation in the conflict zone, in particular during agricultural work, the admission of relatives to persons imprisoned in the territory of the parties and the readiness to begin practical work on establishing contacts between people, including mutual visits of media representatives.

Greminger, in turn, confirmed the OSCE’s intention to continue supporting the Karabakh settlement, Zakharova said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
