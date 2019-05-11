News
PM on solar energy: We must offer alternative to those villages that want gasification
PM on solar energy: We must offer alternative to those villages that want gasification
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


There is a global problem on the issue of gasification, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday during the business forum.

According to him, candidates from the authorities said that they want to win the elections and must hold a gas pipeline.

“Each gasification program should be evaluated in the context of economic benefits, ”said Pashinyan.

He urged to pay more attention to alternative energy.

“There is a lot of energy especially in the Gegharkunik province. We must offer an alternative to those villages that want gasification. We cannot tell them that the gas pipeline is expensive,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
