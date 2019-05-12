One detained in Lithuania amid threats to blow up polling station

The signal about the bomb at one of the polling stations at the presidential elections held on Sunday in Lithuania was not confirmed, TASS reported referring to the police.

According to police, the suspect for disseminating the false information about the threat is detained.

The person reporting the bomb is well known to the police as this is his seventh false report about the threat of an explosion.

About two thousand polling stations opened at 7 am local time on Sunday in Lithuania,

The presidential election and two referendums kicked off in Lithuania Sunday with nine candidates running for the top position, including incumbent Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. Of the 2.8 million Lithuanians, over 2.5 million have the right to vote. According to the agency, their number, due to the unfavorable demographic situation, decreased by 69 thousand compared to the last presidential elections of 2014.

Economist Gitanas Nauseda, former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and Skvernelis led the race.

To win, the candidate must collect over 50% of the vote. If none of the contenders on Sunday can do it, there will be a second round in two weeks.

Polling stations will close at 8pm. Preliminary results are expected to be known after midnight.