News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 12
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
One detained in Lithuania amid threats to blow up polling station
One detained in Lithuania amid threats to blow up polling station
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The signal about the bomb at one of the polling stations at the presidential elections held on Sunday in Lithuania was not confirmed, TASS reported referring to the police.

According to police, the suspect for disseminating the false information about the threat is detained.

The person reporting the bomb is well known to the police as this is his seventh false report about the threat of an explosion.

About two thousand polling stations opened at 7 am local time on Sunday in Lithuania,

The presidential election and two referendums kicked off in Lithuania Sunday with nine candidates running for the top position, including incumbent Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. Of the 2.8 million Lithuanians, over 2.5 million have the right to vote. According to the agency, their number, due to the unfavorable demographic situation, decreased by 69 thousand compared to the last presidential elections of 2014.

Economist Gitanas Nauseda, former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and Skvernelis led the race.

To win, the candidate must collect over 50% of the vote. If none of the contenders on Sunday can do it, there will be a second round in two weeks.

Polling stations will close at 8pm. Preliminary results are expected to be known after midnight.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
5 killed, 6 injured in Pakistan hotel attack
The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army said it carried out the attack…
 Sri Lanka authorities discover training camp of terrorist group
A series of terrorist attacks rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday...
Kessab’s Eskyuran village bombarded, two Armenians injured
The injured are in stable health condition...
 Sri Lankan authorities return temporary social media ban
The source notes that the decision to re-block a number of Internet resources…
 Sri Lanka says attacks could be masterminded abroad
Sirisena noted that ISIS has launched “a new strategy”...
 Turkey displeased with US intentions to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization
A representative of Turkey’s ruling party noted that such a decision will become a source of problems for the US and the Middle East, alike…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos