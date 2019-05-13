News
Bitcoin trading exceeds $7,000 mark
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, rose in value up to $7,000.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin went up by 3,51%, up to $7,054, while at the Binance, the cryptocurrency went up in value by 3,21% up to $7,001.

Other popular crypto-currencies are trading in different directions: Ethereum decreased by 1,49%, to $186,96, Ripple - by 2,36%, to $0,3108, Bitcoin Cash is on the rise by 9,13%, to $350,29.

The market capitalization of the Crypto-currency is currently $211,405 billion with Bitcoin accounting for 59,1% of the total market.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
