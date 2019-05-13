News
Mexico Michoacán state congress adopts statement recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Mexico Michoacán state congress adopts statement recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Congress of the Mexican State of Michoacán de Ocampo has adopted a statement on recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide.

Christina Portillo Ayala, a member of the ruling Morena party, introduced this document.

After the adoption of this statement, the congress members stood a minute of silence and paid tribute to the innocent victims of Armenian Genocide.

Jack (Hagop) Sahakian, Honorary Consul of Armenia to Michoacán de Ocampo, was in attendance to the adoption of this document.

This is the first case when a Mexican legislature has adopted a statement on recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide.

The photos of this statement are presented below.
