Armenian peacekeeping platoon to participate in Beyond Horizon-2019 in Bulgaria

From May 13 to 16, 15 military servicemen of the peacekeeping platoon of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia will participate in the Beyond the Horizon-2019 international military exercises being held in Bulgaria, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The agreement on the participation of the peacekeeping platoon of the Military Police in the military exercises is part of a number of agreements on further enhancement of cooperation that were reached during the annual conference of chiefs of military police held in Sofia last year and attended by Chief of Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Colonel Artur Baghdasaryan.