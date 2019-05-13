News
Spokesperson: Armenia PM might have informal meeting with Aliyev in Brussels
Spokesperson: Armenia PM might have informal meeting with Aliyev in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is no initial agreement on the meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, but there might be an informal meeting. This is what Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan told journalists in Luxembourg, reports Armenpress.

“There is no initial agreement. There will be a rather major event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership, and it will be attended by the organizers, high-ranking EU officials and the heads of the 6 EU Eastern Partnership countries. I assume that the leader of Azerbaijan will also be attending the event, but at the moment, there is no agreement on holding a meeting,” he said.

When asked if there will be an informal meeting, Karapetyan said he doesn’t rule out the opportunity. “There are formal and informal meetings. The last meeting was held within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group. I can’t say whether there will be an opportunity or not. The heads of states will give speeches during the official lunch. I am sure there will be interaction, but I can’t say what kind of interaction at this moment,” he stated.
