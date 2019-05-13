Armenian FM meets with Irish counterpart

On May 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Brussels, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Simon Cowen.
Foreign Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Cowen highlighted the existing great potential for the deepening of cooperation between Armenia and Ireland in different sectors and stressed the mutual commitment to take active steps for further intensification of the dialogue and for enrichment of the bilateral agenda. The initiation of programs for exchange of experience in high technologies, innovation and creative education was set aside as a major direction for cooperation.
The interlocutors also expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation and mutual support of the two countries within international organizations. In this context, they also highlighted the International Organization of La Francophonie as a format for the establishment of multilateral cooperation and mutually beneficial ties.
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Ireland also exchanged views on the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership and the discussions held during the ministerial meeting, highlighting the fact that the anniversary event serves as a good opportunity to address the recorded achievements and outline the perspectives for future joint activities.