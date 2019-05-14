News
Catholicos of Armenian Church Catholicosate of Great House of Cilicia to meet with Syria President Bashar al-Assad
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Catholicos of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Aram I, has traveled to the Syrian capital city of Damascus on an episcopal visit.

Representatives of the Armenian community of Damascus took part in the ceremony of welcoming the Catholicos, reported Kantsasar, the official newspaper of the National Prelacy of Aleppo of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

It is also reported that Aram I on Tuesday will meet with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria.
