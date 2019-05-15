NYT: Donald Trump Jr agrees to answer legislators’ questions on ‘Russian case’

Donald Trump, Jr., agreed at the request of lawmakers from the Senate Senate Special Committee on Intelligence of the US Congress to answer questions concerning the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, TASS reported referring to the New York Times.
According to the source, at the end of last week, the chair of this committee, Richard Burr, informed other Republicans that Trump Jr. had been summoned to the hearing. According to Berra, before that, the son of the US President had twice accepted the invitation to speak before the legislators, but later refused. The decision to send a summons to Trump Jr. was criticized by supporters of the US president.
According to the NYT sources, the son of the US leader and lawmakers agreed that the meeting would be closed and will be held in mid-June. It will last no more than four hours. Lawmakers will be able to ask questions only on a few topics.
In December 2017, Donald Trump Jr. had already spoken at the closed hearings of special intelligence committees of both houses of Congress as part of their investigations into the interference attributed to Russia in US elections. Since January 2017, the Senate Senate Intelligence Committee has been conducting its own investigation. Burr said earlier that the trial will end in the coming months.
On April 18, the US Department of Justice announced the final report of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, who since May 2017 has been investigating allegations that Russia was trying to influence the course of the US presidential race. Mueller admitted that no collusion of Donald Trump’s campaign staff with Moscow was possible. The President and his assistants have repeatedly rejected suspicions of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. Moscow has also repeatedly rejected allegations of attempts to influence the course of elections in the United States.