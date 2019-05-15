Armenian court rejects prosecutor's motion

A while ago, Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Davit Grigoryan rejected a prosecutor’s motion and allowed second Armenian president Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan to promulgate excerpts of the testimonies of Advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Major General Arshak Karapetyan in the case of March 1, 2008 during the open-door trial.
Arshak Karapetyan had given a testimony about the famous consultation that was held on February 23, 2008.
Arshak Karapetyan was one of the members of the administration adjunct to chief of the garrison of Yerevan under confidential Order 0038, that is, the deputy head of the administration for special assignments. According to Kocharyan’s attorneys, Arshak Karapetyan’s testimony lies at the core of the charge filed against the second President of Armenia.