Turkey FM: Ankara not preparing to delay delivery of S-400s

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu declared today that Ankara isn’t planning on delaying the delivery of the Russian S-400 missile systems, reports TASS.
“There is no discussion on delay or cancelation. The purchase agreement is complete. Why should we consider delay of delivery?” Cavusoglu told Haberturk.
On May 3, Bloomberg reported that Turkey is weighing another US call to delay purchase of the missile system, and Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov declared that there is no discussion on delaying implementation of the agreement.