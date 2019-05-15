News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Turkey FM: Ankara not preparing to delay delivery of S-400s
Turkey FM: Ankara not preparing to delay delivery of S-400s
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu declared today that Ankara isn’t planning on delaying the delivery of the Russian S-400 missile systems, reports TASS.

“There is no discussion on delay or cancelation. The purchase agreement is complete. Why should we consider delay of delivery?” Cavusoglu told Haberturk.

On May 3, Bloomberg reported that Turkey is weighing another US call to delay purchase of the missile system, and Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov declared that there is no discussion on delaying implementation of the agreement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos