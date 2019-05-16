Sudan's Military Council suspends talks with opposition

The head of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan said it was decided to suspend talks with the opposition for three days and dismantle all the barricades built by the protesters, Xinhuanet reported.
"We have decided to suspend the negotiation for 72 hours until a climate is prepared for the talks," said TMC Chairman Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan in a statement broadcast live by official Sudan TV early Thursday.
On Monday evening, armed people, dressed in the uniform of the rapid reaction forces, broke into the square near the complex of buildings of the Sudanese Defense Ministry in Khartoum. According to witnesses, they opened fire on demonstrators stationed in the square. The Sudanese Transitional Military Council accused third forces of attacking demonstrators in the capital’s square and trying to wreck an agreement on the structure of power with the opposition. It is reported that six people died as a result of the shooting.
The military coup took place in Sudan on April 11 amid the four-month popular protests. President Omar al-Bashir was removed from power, and later imprisoned. The transitional military council formed by the army took control of the government, and announced its intention to transfer the leadership to the elected authorities within two years. However, popular protests, despite the promises of the military, do not subside. The protesters demand the immediate formation of a civil governing body and the transfer of all powers to it.