Thursday
May 16
Thursday
May 16
Political technologist: Russia trying to exert pressure on Armenia PM
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The situation is rather intricate for Nikol Pashinyan since it has escalated for a long time, and the issue related to second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been exaggerated. This is what political technologist Vigen Hakobyan said during a May 16 press conference.

According to him, the situation has escalated so much that Pashinyan will need certain mechanisms to keep face, even in case of insignificant retreat. “I believe it is the lack of these exact mechanisms that doesn’t let Pashinyan solve the matter at the international level or at least concede. I don’t think it’s a secret for anyone that Russia is also presenting demands and exerting pressure, and Vladimir Putin is even personally demanding and pressuring directly and indirectly. Nevertheless, there is no success in solving the matter,” Hakobyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
