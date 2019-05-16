Armenian PM's wife meets with All-China Women's Federation members

On May 16, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan met with members of the Secretariat of the All-China Women’s Federation in Beijing during the visit to the People’s Republic of China, reports Anna Hakobyan’s office.
During the meeting, Anna Hakobyan stated that one of the goals of the visit to China was to reinstate cooperation between Chinese and Armenian women in different sectors.
“I’m certain that women can do a lot and make a lot of changes. Women are a great force. If all women of the world unite, they can do a lot and make the world kinder and more positive. I’m certain that Chinese and Armenian women can cooperate very actively in several sectors,” Anna Hakobyan said.
In this context, she presented her Women for Peace campaign, which is aimed at promoting a peaceful settlement of armed conflicts.
Mrs. Hakobyan stressed that women particularly played a huge role during the peaceful, velvet revolution that took place in Armenia and it was through women’s active participation that the revolution was peaceful.
During the meeting, Anna Hakobyan presented the goals, programs and activities of her two foundations. One of the members of the Secretariat of the All-China Women’s Foundation presented the Federation’s Children’s Fund program, the aim of which is to provide social assistance to children whose parents have come to big cities due to their jobs. Hakobyan said the Foundation can collaborate with the My Step Foundation for the implementation of cognitive and educational programs.
During the meeting, the parties agreed to work actively on the implementation of programs of mutual interest. During the visit to China, Prime Minister Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visited the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the People’s Republic of China, after which the delegation led by the Prime Minister returned to Yerevan.