Armen Grigoryan meets head of Brazilian Space Agency in US
Armen Grigoryan meets head of Brazilian Space Agency in US
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the head of the Brazilian Space Agency Carlos de Moura at Los Angeles Aerospace Corporation, Security Counci’s press service wrote on Facebook.

In the course of the meeting, Secretary Grigoryan presented the work on the development of the legislation and program of peaceful use of the space in Armenia.

Carlos de Moura presented the experience of the Brazilian Space Agency, its current activities, goals, objectives and examples of international cooperation.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the prospects of further cooperation, reached an agreement to protect the ties through embassies.
Հայերեն
