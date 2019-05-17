Karabakh's deputy parliamentary speaker receives Yerevan city council delegation

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Vahram Balayan received today members of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan led by head of the faction Mikayel Manrikyan.
As reported the National Assembly of Artsakh, Vahram Balayan greeted the guests and presented the structure and activities of the legislature.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, head of the faction Mikayel Manriyan stated that the main purpose of the visit is to establish ties between the municipal authorities of Yerevan and Stepanakert, become familiar with the problems of residents and seek paths for cooperation with the parliament and government.
Issues related to economic development, cultivation of lands, resettlement projects in Artsakh, optimization of universities and the reintegration of the young people of both Armenian republics were discussed during the meeting.