Ombudsman: PM’s call is very dangerous for security and stability of justice system
Ombudsman: PM’s call is very dangerous for security and stability of justice system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister's call to block entrances and exits of all courts and not to let anyone is very dangerous for security and stability of the justice system, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said.

“Any interference into the activities of the courts and implementation of justice is prohibited. The requirement of effective judicial power in the country implies full independence of the court and the judge, both from the legislative and the executive branches, from any other body or from the official,” he said in a statement.

He admitted there are problems in Armenia’s justice system, including those connected to independence of the courts. However, the ombudsman asked the citizens to avoid blocking the buildings of courts. Any tension has to be excluded, he said.

Tatoyan also called to discuss all the matters in the atmosphere of solidarity and mutual tolerance and with the respects towards rule of law.

The office of Ombudsman will work from early morning to ensure unbiased monitoring of all activities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
