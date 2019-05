Armenia PM dismisses Urban Development Committee deputy head

Ambassador Mkrtchyan hopes leading Estonia companies will take active part in world IT congress in Armenia

Armenian minister says Armenia needs investments in technology

American Armenian man charged with illegally brokering sale of military arms

Memorial plaque dedicated to Charles Aznavour placed in Paris

Nearly 400 legislators of US Congress urges Trump to choose new strategy on Syria

One person dies after major road accident in Armenia’s Syunik, 2 of 3 injured are soldiers

Yemen’s Houthis rebels claim they attacked Saudi Arabia airport

Armenia MFA reminds Russia MFA about Armenians' contribution to Great Patriotic War victory

PM: Armenian scientific community to be involved in country’s developments

Armenia to host Armenian-Georgian business forum

Ardshinbank launches savings account

Greek President urges EU to prevent Turkish arbitrariness in Cyprus EEZ

Trump: Foreign leaders want Joseph Biden to become US President

Armenian MFA clarifies criteria for issuing Armenian passport to Sevan Nişanyan

PACE monitors express concern at Armenia Prime Minister’s call to block courts

UN Women presents cooperation proposals to Armenia MFA

Armenia MFA hopes Belgium will clarify its position on criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial

Ten killed in Mexico shooting

Armenia MFA: “Everyone with everyone” principle of exchanging captives does not apply to murderers

Armenia-EU partnership meeting to be held in Brussels

Chinese FM to visit Armenia late May

Armenian CB chair Arthur Javadyan leaves for Moscow

Huawei founder says US underestimates company’s strength

Armenian FM to visit Cyprus

MFA: Armenia to evaluate candidate for CSTO Secretary General based on professional qualities

Armenia PM attends economic revolution conference

Dead body found in Armenia

Tickets now available for WCIT 2019

OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region

Armenia Parliament to convene special session Wednesday (PHOTOS)

Forbes: Armenian among most promising Russians under 30

Armenian athlete sets new Guinness record in Moscow

MFA: Azerbaijani authorities' attitude towards Armenian fans questions holding of Europa League in Baku

US grants temporary reprieve from Huawei ban

Armenia government service vehicles to be replaced by electric cars

Marine aircraft crashed in US

Trump threatens Iran with enormous power amid aggression against US

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan again violates OSCE commitments

Several Armenia MPs heading to Kazakhstan

Trump expresses readiness to negotiate with Iran

Armenia Security Council chief on working meetings in Washington (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: What did Armenia military report to PM?

What was North Korea leader nervous about before 1st summit with Trump?

Karabakh President on Armenia PM's statement

Karabakh President Spokesperson on attempt to search Vitaly Balasanyan's car

Closed meeting of Karabakh President and MPs of My Step faction is over

Garo Paylan meets with "converted" Armenian boy

Yerevan to host CSTO PA Council session and CSTO plenary session in Fall 2019

David Babayan: There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh

David Babayan: Bako Sahakyan vouches for ex-President from humanistic motives

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.05.2019

Artsakh President rules out tensions in relations with Armenian authorities

Canada Finance Ministry lifts retaliatory tariffs on American goods

Karabakh President: We didn't file the motion to cause more tension

Artsakh president is meeting “My Step” faction on latter’s initiative

Karabakh parliament speaker on reforms in Armenia

Iran’s general: Any aggression against Iran will receive crushing response

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan arrives in Armenia Parliament

Deutsche Bank eyes Trump, Kushner transactions

Armenia PM discusses pension reforms

Kocharyan and others case proceedings suspended, forwarded to Constitutional Court

Armenian newspaper: US Embassy in Armenia on judicial reforms in Armenia

Karabakh’s National Renaissance Party supports Armenia PM

Italian Interior Minister angrily reacts to landing of migrants

IMF approves $248.2 million loan for Armenia

Armenia President meets with Kazakh PM

Armenia PM's wife visits school named after Four-Day Artsakh War hero

Armenia army concludes command staff military exercises

US nuclear waste could get into Pacific Ocean

Armenia Ambassador to Egypt meets with al-Azhar's Grand Imam

Dollar gains value in Armenia

My Step party faction to hold meeting with Artsakh President

Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Law enforcement should assess whether blocking of courts was constitutional

Putin not to congratulate Zelensky yet

Republican Party of Armenia Vice-Chairman: Pashinyan has become a threat

Armenia PM dismisses deputy governors of provinces

Beijing urges Washington to stop provocations in South China Sea

Armenia's Republic Party issues statement on PM's call

Armenian president meets Kazakh parliament speaker

Karabakh ex-PM nominated presidential candidate

Major US corporations suspend shipments of their products to Huawei

Russian Defense Ministry reports shelling of Khmeimim military base in Syria

Seoul to implement plans on humanitarian aid to Pyongyang as soon as possible

European companies come under crossfire of US-China trade war

ARF Dashnaktsutyun to stage rally on May 23

Armenian judge: I'll resign under two conditions

Delegation headed by Armenian Deputy PM to leave for Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

Zarif to Trump: Never threaten the Iranians

US warns Iran after explosion near its embassy in Baghdad

Turkish authorities issue arrest warrant to 249 MFA employees

Swedish prosecutors ask for Assange arrest

Bright Armenia intends to convene extraordinary meeting of parliament

Armenia PM: It’s time to set up investigative committee to study circumstances of 2016 April war

Ruling party leads Indian parliamentary elections

Armenia PM calls to unblock courts

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky

CSTO PA Council approves proposal to appoint new Secretary In-Charge of Parliamentary Assembly

Google interrupts cooperation with Huawei

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Time has come for “surgical interventions” in judiciary (PHOTOS)