Armenia MFA hopes Belgium will clarify its position on criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia hopes that the Belgian parliament will clarify its position on the criminalization of Armenian Genocide denial. Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the MFA, noted about this at Tuesday’s press briefing.
Responding to a remark with respect to the Belgian parliament adopting a law criminalizing the denial of genocides and to the fact that Armenian Genocide has been disregarded in this law, the Armenian MFA spokesperson stressed that along with the ongoing work toward the international recognition of Armenian Genocide, comprehensive effort is needed against the attempts at its denial.
As per Naghdalyan, the continued respective statements from Turkey give special urgency to this matter.
“We hope that Belgium will clarify its position on the matter of criminalization of [Armenian] Genocide denial,” she concluded.