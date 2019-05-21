News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia MP on suspension of case of Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials
Armenia MP on suspension of case of Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Suspension of the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials is escalating the situation even more and showing that the statements made yesterday were linked to the change of the preventive measure for Kocharyan. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction Mane Tandilyan told journalists today.

Talking about the special session convened by the Bright Armenia Party following the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to close the entrances to and exits from all courts, she stated the following: “I believe we can all state the fact that it was an extraordinary situation and that there are several questions that can be considered within the domain of the National Assembly. This also concerns the instrumentation for transitional justice. As far as Pashinyan’s statement on vetting is concerned, you know that Bright Armenia had talked about this in the past, but there hasn’t been any action to this day. Vetting should have taken place right after shift of power.”

According to Tandilyan, the Bright Armenia Party is ready to support reforms in courts and vetting. She believes the concerns of the political party about Pashinyan’s call were confirmed. “We expressed the concern that what happened as an action may be used against Armenia by European courts. Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan confirmed this and expressed gratitude for this action. I regret to say this because I wouldn’t like to see Robert Kocharyan’s trial reach a point where a decision is rendered against Armenia.”

The deputy stressed the fact that, taking into consideration the fact that there are corrupt judges and that the public has no confidence in courts, the authorities of the Republic of Armenia have lost time.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kocharyan and others case proceedings suspended, forwarded to Constitutional Court
Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys had filed a similar motion to...
 Armenia's Republic Party issues statement on PM's call
The revolutionary message to the judiciary could be conveyed without an action to...
 Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: With his calls, Mr. PM helped substantiate very important provision of our complaint
It’s not a secret that we have filed complaints with the European Court [of Human Rights] on the case of arresting Mr. Robert Kocharyan…
 Ombudsman: Violence, especially towards a person walking with children is unacceptable
Tatoyan commented on the incident over former member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun...
 March against Armenia ex-President’s release ends, will resume tomorrow
Citizens dissatisfied with the decision of the court to change the preventive measure against the second president of Armenia...
 Victor Soghomonyan: Armenia ex-President will meet his supporters in near future
The decision of the court on changing the measure of restraint of Armenia second…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos