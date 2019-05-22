NYT: US may blacklist Chinese company Hikvision

The US administration is considering the feasibility of including the Chinese company Hikvision (Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology), which develops and manufactures video surveillance systems, on the black list, The New York Times reported.
According to the source, it implies that Hikvision has limited access to US technology and components. In this case, the US Commerce Department will require American companies to contact the federal government for permission to supply components to the equipment of this Chinese enterprise, which is one of the world's leading manufacturers of video surveillance systems. According to the newspaper, the US administration will take a final decision in the coming weeks.
On May 15, President Donald Trump signed a decree imposing a state of emergency to protect the US information and communications infrastructure from foreign threats. Later it became known that the US Ministry of Trade decided to put the Chinese company Huawei and related legal entities on its blacklist because of the threat to national security, this decision came into force on May 17.
Last August, Trump signed a decree that banned US government agencies from using equipment made by Huawei and another Chinese company, ZTE.