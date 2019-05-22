Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms Armenians among injured in Siena accident

The Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms the presence of Armenian citizens among those injured in an accident on the Siena-Florence road, Embassy’s press service wrote on its Facebook.

According to the source, the embassy is in constant contact with the prefecture of Siena and other competent authorities to obtain information about the Armenian citizens.

Tourist bus got into an accident in the Italian city of Siena. About 60 tourists from Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan were in the bus, TASS reported.