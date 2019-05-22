News
Armenia National Assembly Council rejects Bright Armenia faction's initiative
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia rejected today the initiative that the Bright Armenia faction had introduced to hold a special session of the National Assembly. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan said during a briefing in parliament today.

“There won’t be a special session. The petition and the text of the statement were ready, but we can’t convene a session,” he said.

The deputy stated that during the session, deputies of the My Step faction expressed views that there was no sense in convening a special session since most deputies were near the entrances to courts on the day when citizens were blocking the entrances to and exits from courts in Armenia.

The Bright Armenia Party had managed to collect the signatures of 36 deputies to convene a special session, including deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction.
