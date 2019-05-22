EC urges Google, Twitter, Facebook to fight fake news

The European Commission believes that Google, Twitter and Facebook are not actively fighting fake news ahead of elections to the European Parliament scheduled for May 23-26, said the European Commissioner for Digital Economy Mariya Gabriel in Brussels.
According to her, more measures are needed to enhance the integrity of services, including advertising services. Moreover, the data provided still does not have a sufficient level of detail necessary for an independent and accurate assessment of how the platform policy actually helps to reduce the spread of misinformation in the EU, TASS reported.
The European Commissioner noted that in the run-up to the elections, all three platforms should intensify efforts to combat disinformation and do their best for users to have a fair choice of reliable information.
In autumn 2018, the European Commission signed with three companies the Code of Conduct and practices to combat disinformation.