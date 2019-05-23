Armenia National Security Council Secretary: Blockade of courts was successful

The responses from foreign countries following the blockade of courts were mainly positive. This is what Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told journalists today, responding to the question about the possible consequences of the blockade of courts following the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
“Armenia is in the third phase of the revolution that began in May of last year. I believe the blockade of courts served its goal, and more and more people are talking about reforms in the judiciary,” he noted.
When told that no judge has resigned yet, Armen Grigoryan said the following: “The main purpose was not to have judges resign, but to make reforms in the judiciary.”
The Secretary of the National Security Council also positively assesses the response of the international community, which will support the reforms professionally and financially. "The blockade of courts was successful."