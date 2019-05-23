Armenia President: Social media, conventional media will become assimilated

Pentagon to submit plan for sending up to 10,000 troops to Middle East

Armenian Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision on Kocharyan, ex-officials case

EU court orders Marine Le Pen to refund €300 thousand to European Parliament

Adoption of bill on Armenia parliament's outgoing session postponed

Russian airbase Khmeimim fired in Syria

Not more than 30% to be kept from salaries of Armenian servicemen on border

Man wanted by UAE law enforcement detained at Yerevan international airport

Serbia University of Defence delegation visits Armenia

Armenia citizens demand resignation of Supreme Judicial Council President

Armenia Police Chief doesn't rule out conspiracy in country

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia National Security Council Secretary: Blockade of courts was successful

Armenia Police Chief: I think it was a spur-of-the-moment demonstration

Huawei calls US sanctions dangerous precedent

Armenia Chief of Police: I'm hearing this for the first time

Armenia Defense Minister introduces bill on salaries of military servicemen

2 killed, dozens injured in Azerbaijan bus crash

Armenia PM on integrated cadaster: If it turns out we have to go with another way, we will go with another way

Russia and Armenia MFAs hold consultations

Yerevan State University Rector resigns

Sky News: UK Defense Ministry creates cyber center to repel external threats

Preliminary investigation of case of Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo) is over

Armenia president: We need to get ready for the world which we will have 20 years from now

Armenia Premier: No problem with funding of 320km road repair envisioned for this year

Putin, Lukashenko may discuss oil supplies issue to Belarus at EEU summit

Armenia official: Azerbaijan defense minister escaped after approaching border

5 injured in Armenia’s Ararat road accident (PHOTOS)

Lawyers' fund for insolvent citizens to be created in Armenia

Turkish MFA denies US ultimatum on S-400 supplies

Armenia National Security Council Secretary on US visit

Armenia PM: Chinese market is open to our products

Armenian agriculture ministry allocated over 377 million drams

China hopes US sincerely desires to resume trade talks

Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office holds meeting on expertise issues

Armenia-China visa regime being lifted

Driver of tourist bus, with Armenians on board, detained after fatal accident in Italy

Trump and Erdogan to meet on margins of G20 summit in Japan

OSCE holds monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

House foreign affairs committee votes to block F-35 sale to Turkey

Armenia PM: We don’t presume that there are no more jobs in shadow economy

Combat duty time on contact line to be calculated double in military service experience, in Armenia pensions

Panasonic suspends trading with Huawei

9 killed in Mexico shootout

Ruling coalition wins general parliamentary elections in India

UK PM may announce her resignation on Friday

California Senate passes California-Armenia trade office bill

Oil prices are falling

Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities

Armenia has new Deputy Police Chief

Newspaper: PACE warns Armenia

Armenia FM on exclusion of using force against CSTO member state: We hope our concern is listened to

Poland, U.S. near deal for more American troops

Armenia deputy parliament speaker calls on publishing facts about judges' unlawful acts

Armenia Education Minister: I'll have a wide-format meeting with the students

Polish, Armenian MFAs hold political consultations

Former Armenia State Oversight Service head to not appeal prosecutors' decision

Yerevan to host Second NEIRO Japanese Music Competition-Festival

Armenia Ambassador concurrently appointed Ambassador to Afghanistan

Armenia PM receives Nobel Prize recipient Harald zur Hausen

Hotel owned by Armenian political party leader sues Yerevan Municipality

Bright Armenia Party on blockage of courts, rejection of faction's initiative

Armenia Constitutional Court has processed application for case of Kocharyan, other ex-officials

Irish Minister criticizes UEFA over Mkhitaryan issue

EC urges Google, Twitter, Facebook to fight fake news

Ankara preparing for US possible sanctions amid S-400s purchase

Amnesty International: Don’t let Azerbaijan hide its human rights abuses behind football

Beijing ready to resume trade talks with Washington

CSTO CSC to consider Belarus’ candidacy for CSTO Secretary General in November

Stanislav Zas’ candidacy submitted for CSTO Secretary General post

Armenia food safety inspection body surprised to find arsenic in fish

Council of Europe to send experts to Armenia, Jagland and Pashinyan talk on phone

Karabakh official: Azerbaijan's goal is to eliminate Armenian statehood

Trump slams Democrats for appeals to start impeachment procedure

CSTO Ministerial Council signs number of documents

Survey: Citizens of Armenia view unemployment as major issue

Armenian version of Charles Aznavour's book "Clung to Life" now available

Armenia deputy justice minister receives US Embassy Political Affairs Officer

Armenia National Assembly Council rejects Bright Armenia faction's initiative

Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief

Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms Armenians among injured in Siena accident

Armenia PM: We have 7.1% GDP growth in first quarter of year

Armenian, Georgian, Russian, Kazakh citizens among injured in Italy road accident

Family of yet another deceased Armenian soldier to be reimbursed

Artsakh President convenes working consultation

Armenia National Security Service: Citizens import goods from Turkey without customs declaration

Turkey halves duties on 22 types of goods from US

ConocoPhillips Exploration Azerbaijan LTD closes its branch in Azerbaijan

Armenia Cassation Court to hold special meeting

Armenia's My Step faction members meet with Constitutional Court judge candidate

Armenia deputy PM to Sweden guests: Judicial reforms are primary

Armenia National Assembly Council convenes special session

Advisor to Armenia President: PM's call to block courts was inappropriate

Yerevan Mayor: Laws sometimes hinder making fair decision

France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP-T air defense systems

Turkey sends personnel to Russia to learn how to work on S-400s

Armenia deputy parliament speaker on PM's call to block courts

CSTO ministerial meeting starts in Bishkek

Azerbaijan exploits Europa League final for political purposes against Armenia, Karabakh