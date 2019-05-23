Armenian Prosecutor General's Office appeals court decision on Kocharyan, ex-officials case

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office appealed against the decision of the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan on the case of the second president of the country Robert Kocharian and other officials, advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The decision to change the preventive measure in respect of Robert Kocharyan and the transfer of the case to the Constitutional Court was appealed,” said Abrahamyan.

As reported earlier, the decision to change the preventive measure the court adopted on May 18. The preventive measure was changed under the guarantee of the current and former presidents of Artsakh, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan. On May 20, the court decided to suspend the case and appeal to the Constitutional Court.