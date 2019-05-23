News
Iran: There will be no talks with US
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)’s spokesman Keivan Khosravi said on Thursday that Tehran will not engage in any negotiations with this US “as long as there is no change in such behavior, the country’s rights are not respected” and practical measures are not taken instead of mere rhetoric, reports Mehr.

“There will be no negotiations at all,” he emphasized.

Khosravi said that there has been an increase in the number of visits to Tehran by officials from different countries, mostly on behalf of the United States, adding that some of the trips are made public while others remain confidential.

After pulling his country out of an international nuclear deal with Iran last May, US President Donald Trump has on several occasions offered talks with Tehran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
