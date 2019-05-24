News
PM Pashinyan: Guaranteeing preservation of Armenia national, religious minorities’ identity is fundamental to us
YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday attended the opening of the conference on contemporary issues of freedom of religion or belief in Armenia, Georgia, and beyond. As reported earlier, this event is organized by the Eurasia Partnership Foundation. 

“I’m happy to note that the Republic of Armenia is a country that truly pursues freedom of religion, belief, faith, and conscience; New Armenia, moreover, is fully committed to these values,” Pashinyan said, in particular, in his welcoming remarks. “I believe [the fact] that today religious minorities feel themselves complete in Armenia’s national and given context is one of the key proofs of what I say.

“I want to say that it’s a fundamental matter for us that the national, religious minorities in the Republic of Armenia shall be guaranteed, they shall feel themselves complete, have the opportunity to preserve, develop their identity, and to be proud of their identity.

“Hardships, especially in New Armenia, intimidate never, and no one.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
