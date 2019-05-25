Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 120 times, from May 19 to 25.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,000 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
In addition, the Azerbaijan army on Monday fired two grenades from an automatic grenade launcher, and toward a combat position of the Artsakh Defense Army.
But vanguard units of the Defense Army continue confidently carrying out their combat duty, and they resort to preventive actions if necessary.