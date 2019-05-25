News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 25
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 1,000 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 120 times, from May 19 to 25.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,000 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

In addition, the Azerbaijan army on Monday fired two grenades from an automatic grenade launcher, and toward a combat position of the Artsakh Defense Army.

But vanguard units of the Defense Army continue confidently carrying out their combat duty, and they resort to preventive actions if necessary.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Family of yet another deceased Armenian soldier to be reimbursed
The funds to be reimbursed to the family of deceased contractual soldier Mher Hovsepyan comprise...
 Armenia PM's wife visits school named after Four-Day Artsakh War hero
Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 650 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues adhering to the ceasefire…
 ECHR receives 385 complaints regarding Four-Day Artsakh War
The European Court of Human Rights has received a total of 385 complaints sent on behalf of residents of the...
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan regained consciousness
The military serviceman has begun speaking again…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 3,300 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, primarily refrained from responding to the provocative actions of the adversary…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos