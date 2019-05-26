EU Ambassador: EU currently examining roadmap for EU-Armenia Agreement

The representatives of Armenia’s ministries and state bodies have been busy developing the roadmap for implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement over the past few months. This is what Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski told journalists during the final event dedicated to Europe Day today.
He recalled that during a meeting with Ambassadors held two days ago, the Prime Minister said the roadmap is mainly read and that the EU is examining the document.
“We continue our discussions and are making ongoing efforts,” he said.
Switalski stated that there are many specific deadlines for implementation of the activities and there are commitments to implement specific actions.
As far as the delay is concerned, he noted that it would be reasonable to not talk about that for the time being. “We’re still moving according to schedule. We understand that preparation of the roadmap took a long time, but the government has decided to prepare the document rather inclusively.”
He stated that the discussions on the roadmap are held with civil society and that this is time-consuming.
“Armenia has a rather powerful civil society with very in-depth viewpoints on several issues. Therefore, we need time, but we’re not talking about delays in Brussels,” he stressed.