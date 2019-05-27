Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives IRZ delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Anna Vardapetyan received today the delegation led by head of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ) Frank Hupfeld.
As reported the Ministry of Justice, welcoming the guests to the Ministry of Justice, Anna Vardapetyan stated that the ministry is working effectively with the IRZ and voiced hope for deeper partnership.
Frank Hupfeld expressed gratitude for the meeting and discussed the opportunities for implementation of new joint programs.
In particular, partnership in the development of legal acts for introduction of the confiscation of assets without accusatory verdict institution and in the criminal justice sector were discussed during the meeting.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their willingness to deepen the effective partnership.