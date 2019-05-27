Armenia’s Pashinyan gets handmade vest as present at business forum

Ruzanna Torozyan, Goris chapter director at the Women’s Development Resource Center Foundation, presented a vest to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the end of the panel discussion during the “My Step for Syunik Province” business investment programs’ forum being held in Tatev rural community of Armenia.
“This is a handmade vest made by the hand of our women; it seems to have become a brand,” Torozyan said. “We present it to Mr. Pashinyan with love, and expect that the prime minister will wear it.”
Subsequently, the PM immediately got on the stage and put on this vest.