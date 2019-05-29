Peacekeeping brigade chief: Every peacekeeper is Armenian ambassador abroad

The commanding officers of the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces do its best to improve the professional qualities of the peacekeepers, the head of the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel Artak Tonoyan, told reporters on Wednesday.
According to the head of the brigade, currently Armenia actively participates in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo (since 2004) and Afghanistan (since 2010), in Lebanon and Mali. From 2005 to 2009, Armenia participated in a mission in Iraq.
Armenia also sent a humanitarian mission to Syria. Unlike other missions, in Syria, Armenia acts independently, not on the basis of other countries.
“The high level of training of Armenian specialists is evidenced by the fact that their work is highly appreciated not only at home but also by the command of forces of other countries, while awards and certificates received by our employees,” noted Artak Tonoyan.
About 200 Armenian soldiers participate in peacekeeping missions. Answering the question of whether the national style of training based on the foundations of the Soviet army does not contradict the Western methodology, Artak Tonoyan noted that there is useful experience, and it is necessary to combine them for the benefit of the cause.
Artak Tonoyan reminded that every peacekeeper is the ambassador of Armenia abroad, who should represent his country accordingly and hold high the honor of the Motherland.