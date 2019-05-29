News
Armenia Defense Minister receives Rosoboronexport Joint Stock Company delegation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation led by CEO of the Russian Rosoboronexport Joint Stock Company Alexander Mikheyev.

As reported the Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the course of obtainment of a loan for export granted by the Government of the Russian Federation to the Government of the Republic of Armenia, as well as military products under other interstate agreements.

The interlocutors exchanged opinions on the delivery of armament and military equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the process of upgrading the types of products that are part of the armament of the Armed Forces of Armenia. Agreements were reached on the agenda for the 14th session of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and the scope of issues to be discussed during the session to be held from June 3 to 7 in Yerevan.
