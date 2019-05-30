News
Turkish court sentences 119 soldiers to life imprisonment for coup
Turkish court sentences 119 soldiers to life imprisonment for coup
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

A total of 199 soldiers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for coup in July 2016, TASS reported referring to NTV.

There are military pilots among the convicts who dropped bombs on the night of the failed coup and opened fire on the buildings of the intelligence service, the parliament and the security directorate in the capital.

On July 15, 2016, a group of soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of Turkey attempted a coup d'état and capture of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The main opposition unfolded in Istanbul and Ankara, 250 people died, and more than two thousand injured.
