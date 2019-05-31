News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
CIS leaders to meet in Ashgabat in October
CIS leaders to meet in Ashgabat in October
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The autumn meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State will be held on October 11 in the capital of Turkmenistan, the chair of the executive committee, CIS executive secretary Sergey Lebedev said.

According to him, on October 11, CIS member states’ leaders will gather in Ashgabat to make a number of important decisions contributing to the further strengthening of the CIS, RIA Novosti reported.

The Council of CIS Heads of Government agreed to prepare a draft international program of innovative cooperation of the Union member states for the period until 2030.

The heads of government of the CIS countries also signed a number of agreements in the customs industry and changes to the existing rules. Thus, an agreement was signed on the interaction of the CIS customs authorities on the protection of intellectual property rights.

A protocol was also signed on amending the agreement on the rules for determining the country of origin of goods in the CIS.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gevorg Minasyan appointed as representative to CIS anti-terrorism center
Gevorg Minasyan was appointed as the authorized representative of the Republic of Armenia ...
 Armenia hosts multilateral interministerial consultations of CIS countries
On deepening and expanding the prospects for integration in economic cooperation…
 Armenia parliament speaker-led delegation participated in 49th CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session
At the end of the plenary session, the parliamentary speaker participated in...
 Armenia parliament speaker meets Russian Federation Council speaker
The Speaker of the National Assembly highly assessed the level of...
 Armenia parliament speaker participates in CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council session
By another decision, the Council confirmed the election of...
 Delegation led by Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Saint Petersburg
During the visit, the NA Speaker will have meetings with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos