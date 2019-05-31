CIS leaders to meet in Ashgabat in October

The autumn meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State will be held on October 11 in the capital of Turkmenistan, the chair of the executive committee, CIS executive secretary Sergey Lebedev said.

According to him, on October 11, CIS member states’ leaders will gather in Ashgabat to make a number of important decisions contributing to the further strengthening of the CIS, RIA Novosti reported.

The Council of CIS Heads of Government agreed to prepare a draft international program of innovative cooperation of the Union member states for the period until 2030.

The heads of government of the CIS countries also signed a number of agreements in the customs industry and changes to the existing rules. Thus, an agreement was signed on the interaction of the CIS customs authorities on the protection of intellectual property rights.

A protocol was also signed on amending the agreement on the rules for determining the country of origin of goods in the CIS.