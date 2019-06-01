Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 220 times past week

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani side breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 220 times, from May 26 to June 1, Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons.

As reported earlier, a conscript was killed in violation of ceasefire by Azerbaijan on Saturday in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sipan Melqonyan (born in 2000) was fatally wounded on Saturday morning at military unit located in the south-east direction of the defense army, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The criminal case has been launched.