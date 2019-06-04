Armenia Ombudsman on revelation of events of March 1, 2008

Armenia hasn’t taken sufficient measures to reveal the circumstances behind the case of the events of March 1, 2008. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during the discussion on the 2018 Annual Report of the Ombudsman at the National Assembly today.
When asked if Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and parliamentarian Sasun Mikayelyan are political prisoners, Tatoyan said he doesn’t have tools that will allow him to give an evaluation of that.
Commenting on the events, Tatoyan noted that the criminal cases have not been closed and the guilty haven’t been punished yet.