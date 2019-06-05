News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Finance Minister: Armenia’s state debt reaches $6 billion 923 million by end of 2018
Finance Minister: Armenia’s state debt reaches $6 billion 923 million by end of 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

By the end of 2018, the state debt of Armenia reached $6 billion 923 million, the Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan said on Wednesday.

At the same time, he explained that 6 billion 373 million dollars is the actual debt of the Government. The remaining $ 550 million is the debt of the Central Bank.

According to the Armenian Finance Minister, the share of the Government’s debt is still at the same level. Thus, 1 billion 390 million dollars accounted for domestic debt, and the remaining 5 billion dollars - for external debt.

Janjugazyan also noted that the debt / GDP ratio has changed, and, according to 2018 data, Armenia’s public debt amounted to 51.4% of GDP. At the same time, according to him, the total public debt amounted to 55.8% of GDP.

“For all these reasons, Armenia is considered a country with a low debt burden,” the Minister of Finance noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Minister: €5 mn to be spent on physical recultivation in Armenia
“During the year, no new water use permits for fisheries were issued…
 WB predicts 4.2% economic growth in Armenia for 2019
The World Bank has published the global growth forecast for 2019…
 Minister: Total amount of grant programs for Armenian environment is 20.27 bn drams
“We are actively working with the Green World Foundation…
 President Armen Sarkissian: Armenia, ADB are good partners
President Sarkissian said he intends to undertake several future-oriented projects in...
 Next year is year of redemption of first Eurobond issue
“They were issued with a yield of 6%, and their yield was 6.5%…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos