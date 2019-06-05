Finance Minister: Armenia’s state debt reaches $6 billion 923 million by end of 2018

By the end of 2018, the state debt of Armenia reached $6 billion 923 million, the Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan said on Wednesday.

At the same time, he explained that 6 billion 373 million dollars is the actual debt of the Government. The remaining $ 550 million is the debt of the Central Bank.

According to the Armenian Finance Minister, the share of the Government’s debt is still at the same level. Thus, 1 billion 390 million dollars accounted for domestic debt, and the remaining 5 billion dollars - for external debt.

Janjugazyan also noted that the debt / GDP ratio has changed, and, according to 2018 data, Armenia’s public debt amounted to 51.4% of GDP. At the same time, according to him, the total public debt amounted to 55.8% of GDP.

“For all these reasons, Armenia is considered a country with a low debt burden,” the Minister of Finance noted.