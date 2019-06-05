Karabakh President responds to Armenia PM

If there is any doubt or lack of confidence, I consider discussions in an atmosphere of mutual respect important. This is what President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan said in an interview with Artsakhpress News Agency and Free Artsakh newspaper, touching upon the statement that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made about “conspiratorial forces” during a briefing with journalists. The following is the interview:

Mr. President, during a briefing with journalists today, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that the leadership of Artsakh was unaware of the details of the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement during the term of office of the former Armenian government. Was the official Stepanakert really unaware of those details?

You know, when Nikol Pashinyan assumed the office of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the process of negotiations was one of the first issues that we discussed. I can view the discussions as sincere and of principle.

Recently, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia provided me with some documents on the process of negotiations. In its turn, the leadership of the Republic of Artsakh transmitted its package of documents to the Prime Minister.

In general, in the past and now, the authorities of the Republic of Armenia would keep the leadership of Artsakh aware of the issues discussed and latest developments before and after negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Overall, I would like to emphasize that restoration of the full format of negotiations, that is, with the direct participation of Artsakh, is the best and perhaps the only opportunity to disallow speculations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also declared that there are certain conspirators and representatives of the government of Artsakh who urge their assistants to post comments on Facebook stating that Pashinyan is selling lands. What do you have to say about this?

I have been asked similar questions, particularly during my meeting with mmbers of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and journalists on May 20 of this year. I said if there are conspirators, they will be punished, and if anyone knows of specific people and has evidential facts of conspiracy, they should let us know about that, and we will take appropriate actions.

Unity is one of the major achievements of the Armenians, and I consider any step aimed at destroying that unity inadmissible, be it in Artsakh, Armenia or the Diaspora. If anyone has doubts about or lack of confidence in this or that phenomenon, person or official, I think it is important to discuss them and come to terms in an atmosphere of mutual respect. We have one homeland, and it is the duty of each and every Armenian to maintain national unity.