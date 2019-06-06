Amazon to deliver goods by drones

Amazon's online retailer Jeff Bezos will start delivering goods using UAVs in the coming months, AP reported.

According to the source, Amazon experts have developed an unmanned drone control system, which allows them to overcome any obstacles in the way to the buyer. “

“From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard, the brain of the drone has safety covered,” said Jeff Wilke, who oversees Amazon’s retail business.

The agency noted that the retailer has not yet named the exact start date of the UAVs, or where they will start delivering the goods at first. At the same time, according to the company, they will be completely electric and will be able to carry loads weighing up to 2.2 kg at a distance of up to 24 km.

Amazon since 2016 has been developing unmanned aerial vehicles for the delivery of small loads. Today, the company has several experimental devices that can reach speeds of around 80 km/h and rise to a height of 120 m.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has not yet granted Amazon permission to use such UAVs for commercial purposes. In April, a subsidiary of search giant Google won approval from the FAA to make drone deliveries in parts of Virginia.