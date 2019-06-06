News
Thursday
June 06
News
Prosecutor’s office transfers ex-MP’s attorneys’ application to Special Investigation Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia received a statement by the lawyers of the former MP Manvel Grigoryan. Advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Abrahamyan noted that the statement was submitted to the Special Investigation Service for the preparation of materials.

On June 4, Manvel Grigoryan’s lawyers submitted a statement about the crime amid the ban on a meeting with a defendant.

According to lawyer Levon Baghdasaryan, on June 4, for several hours he was not allowed to see Manvel Grigoryan transferred from a civilian medical institution to the prison hospital. The administration did not provide any explanations for the ban.

Today, Manvel Grigoryan’s condition has deteriorated sharply, he was again transferred to a civilian hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
