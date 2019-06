The second meeting of the Partnership Council of the Armenia-EU Supreme Political Body will be held next week, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday.

He also expressed hope the Armenia-EU roadmap will be approved at the meeting to be held on June 13.

“The road map was approved by the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister. This document is expected to be final approved, and the road map will become the joint property of Armenia and the EU,” he said.