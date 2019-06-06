Armenia economy minister on opportunities to export to Russia

Armenia has rather wide opportunities to export products to Russia. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said during a discussion on the report on the performance of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration of the National Assembly today.

According to him, Russians still have quite a friendly attitude towards Armenian products.

He also mentioned that the Eurasian Economic Commission is currently working on creating a common brand for products so that manufacturers of all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union can release products with that brand name and make the particular product more recognizable.

“Armenia’s manufacturers will also be able to take advantage of that opportunity, if they want to,” Khachatryan said.