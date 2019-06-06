News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia economy minister on opportunities to export to Russia
Armenia economy minister on opportunities to export to Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenia has rather wide opportunities to export products to Russia. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said during a discussion on the report on the performance of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration of the National Assembly today.

According to him, Russians still have quite a friendly attitude towards Armenian products.

He also mentioned that the Eurasian Economic Commission is currently working on creating a common brand for products so that manufacturers of all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union can release products with that brand name and make the particular product more recognizable.

“Armenia’s manufacturers will also be able to take advantage of that opportunity, if they want to,” Khachatryan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EAEU, Serbia to sign free trade agreement by end of this year
The summit held in late May in Nur-Sultan led to the...
 Exports of Armenian products to Russia have doubled since Armenia joined Eurasian Union
Russia remains Armenia's main trade partner...
 Ministry: Exports to EEU member states grows by 34% since Armenia enters union
“Armenia’s entry into the EEU, which took place during the decline of the global economy as a whole…
 Yerevan-Minsk trade turnover increased by 30% in 4 months
“The volume of trade in 2017-2018 increased by 1.6 times, exceeding the milestone of $ 50 million…
 The 5th EEU: Armenia - Cooperation business forum being held in Tsakhkadzor
The forum is held to establish new business relations between EEU member states...
 Minasyan: Lack of common border with EEU states is major problem for Armenia
“This problem should be solved as quickly as possible in order to increase export opportunities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos