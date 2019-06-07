Armenia legislature speaker sanctions MP’s petition for giving up her parliament seat

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Friday sanctioned MP Narine Khachaturyan’s (Tukhikyan) petition for giving up her parliament seat.
On May 31, Khachaturyan, a member of the majority “My Step” Faction in the NA, announced that she will be renouncing her parliamentary mandate, and she submitted the respective petition to the NA chairmanship.
If Khachaturyan did not withdraw her aforesaid petition within a week, it meant that the lawmaker will be renouncing her parliamentary mandate.
According to some information, she will be appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.