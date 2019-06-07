Armenia high-tech minister, US deputy assistant secretary discuss opportunities for cooperation

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the US, the Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, met with David Meale, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy Negotiations in the US Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

Arshakyan presented the tasks of the newly created Ministry of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, the already outlined future plans and, in this regard, touched upon the scientific, technological, education, and business potential of Armenia

Also, the Minister noted that the ongoing Armenian government reforms in governance, the improvement of Armenia’s business and competition climate have created the necessary conditions for the development of this domain, and said cooperation with the US in this domain has great prospects for development.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Meale, for his part, highlighted the role of the Armenian diaspora in the US, in terms of developing the cooperation between the two countries in this domain.

The parties touched upon the restrictions on exports of dual-use goods and technologies from the US to Armenia, and expressed readiness to cooperate in this domain, too.

And at the end of the meeting, the Armenian minister invited the American side to the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) that will be held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, from October 6 to 9.