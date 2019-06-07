Armenia Deputy PM receives IOM delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today the delegation led by Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Argentina Szabados.

As reported the Government of Armenia, greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation with the IOM, particularly in regard to the development of migration laws and policies and capacity-building in the migration sector in Armenia.

Szabados presented the activities of the IOM and informed that the IOM is willing to assist in the implementation of the Armenian government’s voluntary return programs.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed various aspects of cooperation between Armenia and the IOM, exchanged views on issues related to the flows of migrants from the Middle East and attached importance to the implementation of actions aimed at raising the level of effectiveness of the activities of the IOM Office in Yerevan.