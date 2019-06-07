News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM receives IOM delegation
Armenia Deputy PM receives IOM delegation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today the delegation led by Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Argentina Szabados.

As reported the Government of Armenia, greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation with the IOM, particularly in regard to the development of migration laws and policies and capacity-building in the migration sector in Armenia.

Szabados presented the activities of the IOM and informed that the IOM is willing to assist in the implementation of the Armenian government’s voluntary return programs.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed various aspects of cooperation between Armenia and the IOM, exchanged views on issues related to the flows of migrants from the Middle East and attached importance to the implementation of actions aimed at raising the level of effectiveness of the activities of the IOM Office in Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Justice Minister receives, before resigning, UNDP Resident Representative
UNDP Resident Representative Dmitry Mariyasin expressed gratitude for...
 Armenia not participate in voting on resolution proposed by Georgia to UN GA
79 members of the Assembly supported the resolution, and 15 voted against, while 57 representatives abstained…
ICJ may establish cooperation with universities of Armenia
Balayan talked about the reforms that the Armenian government has...
 UN Women presents cooperation proposals to Armenia MFA
FM Mnatsakanyan received the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women…
 UN calls for active measures to reduce threat of natural disasters
"Extreme changes in planetary and socioecological systems are happening now…
 Armenian PM receives heads of UN organizations
The leaders of the UN organizations provided the Prime Minister with details about...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos